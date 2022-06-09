MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.34% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after buying an additional 43,513 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 563.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 38,955 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 463.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 26,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,191,000.

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $179.10 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.58 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.83 and a 200-day moving average of $204.36.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

