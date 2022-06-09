Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Arconic as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,269,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,132,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 469,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 179,235 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 12.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,860,000 after acquiring an additional 176,971 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arconic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Arconic stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.95.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

