Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 467,117 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 41,413 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Xencor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 119,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $22.23 on Thursday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.81.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XNCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Xencor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

