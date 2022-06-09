Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after buying an additional 201,003 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 38,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDT stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $67.30. The company has a market capitalization of $658.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.23.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $337.06 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on IDT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

In other IDT news, Director Howard S. Jonas sold 42,896 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $1,313,904.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,084,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,858,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

