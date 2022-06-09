Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 343.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,250,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,266,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $136,543,000 after acquiring an additional 480,475 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 591,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $106,787,000 after acquiring an additional 445,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $415,933,000 after acquiring an additional 413,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $129.47 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.76 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.58.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.