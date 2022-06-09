Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $36,000 in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 456.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,190,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after buying an additional 60,889 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 174.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

