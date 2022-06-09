Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 12,744 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,744 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Century Communities worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCS opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.15. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.63 and a 12-month high of $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.86.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCS shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

