Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $40,000 Investment in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDYN stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $71.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.07 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Nicolet acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,641.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 78,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,480,896.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,232,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,669,520.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

