Joanna Coles Sells 905 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $20,534.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,759.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joanna Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $25,077.55.

Shares of SONO opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.40 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,126,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,263,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,908,000 after buying an additional 1,933,485 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Sonos by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,863,000 after buying an additional 1,812,340 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SONO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

About Sonos (Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

