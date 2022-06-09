Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cowen alerts:

Shares of COWN stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cowen Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $331.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cowen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Cowen Profile (Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.