Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $39,000 Investment in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 906 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 196.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

CATY stock opened at $42.22 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

