USS Investment Management Ltd Has $800.12 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,505,045 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.1% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $800,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $147.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.94 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $195.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $167.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.12.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

