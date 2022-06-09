Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 1,048.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,464,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,524,000 after acquiring an additional 42,081 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

CBRL stock opened at $95.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.30 and a 12 month high of $162.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.66.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 90.75%.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.