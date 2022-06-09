8,294 Shares in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $177.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VKTX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

