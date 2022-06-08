Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $5.40 Million Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,420 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 500,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,580,000 after purchasing an additional 24,266 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

PulteGroup stock opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

