Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 28,483 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,483 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Maxim Group cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of SJI opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.83. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.07). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

