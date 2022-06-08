Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 117.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,164 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

TGTX stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. On average, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

