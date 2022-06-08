A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.05% of A. O. Smith worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.06.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

