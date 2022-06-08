6,000 Shares in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $46,733,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,575,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,929,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth about $30,067,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 917,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after buying an additional 313,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

EHC opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $85.75.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

