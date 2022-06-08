PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 195.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after buying an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12. KB Home has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KBH shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.77.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

