Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.40.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $109.66 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $88.15 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.08.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.