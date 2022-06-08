Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,873 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.32%.

OHI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

