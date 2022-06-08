Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 1,312,221 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,312,221 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 227,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 63,003 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 20.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 478,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 81,373 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

About Lumen Technologies (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.