Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Increases Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.18% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $15,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $145.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.94 and its 200-day moving average is $122.53. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $79.01 and a 1 year high of $151.51. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -9.85 EPS for the current year.

BHVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.73.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,065 shares in the company, valued at $575,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

