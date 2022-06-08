Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Banner were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BANR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Banner stock opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.03. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In other Banner news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

