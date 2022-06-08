Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO H Melville Hope III purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

FWRG stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

FWRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

