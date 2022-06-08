Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 308,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $16,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,597,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,821. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

