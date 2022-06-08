Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 592,467 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) by 296.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,467 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.42% of VIZIO worth $15,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 502.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Several research firms have commented on VZIO. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93, a PEG ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.78. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $427,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,880,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,007,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 5,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $44,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,886,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,615.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,325 shares of company stock worth $1,710,864 over the last quarter.

VIZIO Profile (Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.