Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE:CPK opened at $134.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.57. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.82 and a fifty-two week high of $146.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total value of $347,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.