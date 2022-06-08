Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,824 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.0% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.69.

MSFT stock opened at $272.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $246.44 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

