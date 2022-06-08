Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 270,022 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 270,022 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vale by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

