Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Makes New $16.71 Million Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 154,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,706,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $160.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.99. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $161.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,971,045 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

