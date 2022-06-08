Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Hyperion Asset Management Ltd

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,886 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,357 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 8.4% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $214,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $272.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.22. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $246.44 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

