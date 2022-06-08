Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 543,286 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,286 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 34,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.2% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIRI. StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

