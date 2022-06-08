Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.96 Million Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,119 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.46. The Timken Company has a one year low of $55.32 and a one year high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

