e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Kory Marchisotto Sells 16,904 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) insider Kory Marchisotto sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $447,617.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:ELF opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.90.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after buying an additional 72,860 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $3,537,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 791,641 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

