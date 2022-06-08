Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 1,600,000 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth about $928,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,000.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II alerts:

XPDBU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPDBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.