Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 21,909 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,909 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of United Airlines worth $15,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in United Airlines by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,508 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $15,265,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Airlines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,525,000 after purchasing an additional 334,272 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,775,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,433,000 after purchasing an additional 325,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.23. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.50) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

