Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.11% of Eastman Chemical worth $17,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.71.

NYSE:EMN opened at $112.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

