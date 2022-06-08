Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Invests $205,000 in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $10,204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 146,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 95,872 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 598,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,424,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 251,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,564,000 after buying an additional 33,895 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $80.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

