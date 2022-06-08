Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 37,700 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.15% of Middleby worth $16,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Middleby in the third quarter worth $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Middleby by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. TheStreet downgraded Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Middleby to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.50.

In related news, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 2,035 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.83 per share, for a total transaction of $276,414.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,076.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 7,500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.29 per share, with a total value of $992,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,270. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $148.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.70. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

