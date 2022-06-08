Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 24,100 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,198,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,960 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 4,429,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,498 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $24,161,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUMN. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

