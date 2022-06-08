Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Americold Realty Trust worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.73.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.71. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -250.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.34.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -733.33%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

