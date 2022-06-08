Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Assurant were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Assurant by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,498,000 after buying an additional 28,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,056,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Assurant by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,359,000 after acquiring an additional 80,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.48.

Assurant stock opened at $185.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.69. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.18 and a twelve month high of $194.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

