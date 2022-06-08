Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 156,300 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Outfront Media worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Outfront Media by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 220.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,225 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 18,773 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Outfront Media by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,928 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on OUT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Outfront Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.00%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

