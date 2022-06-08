Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 823,333.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of SL Green Realty worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,865,000 after buying an additional 192,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,406,000 after acquiring an additional 142,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SL Green Realty by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,077,000 after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 953,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,516,000 after purchasing an additional 43,197 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $59.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average of $74.46. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

