D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 429,216 Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 429,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,954,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Jackson Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial stock opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.37.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 29.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 383,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,726.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 217,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $8,700,788.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,090,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,244 shares of company stock valued at $978,498.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.