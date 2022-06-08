Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 167,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 405.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

GIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

