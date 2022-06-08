Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 26,419 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 3,104.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,419 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,542,000 after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,116.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 18,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $248.35 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $282.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.76.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

