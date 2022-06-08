Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,545 iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQ stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $16.13.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

IQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.20 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark raised shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

